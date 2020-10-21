IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:14 IST

Chasing a target of 85 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and it was an expensive one as 9 runs came off the over.

7 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 7th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scored 2 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scored 2 runs from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where 6 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KKR were 36/5. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 22 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 2.2.

