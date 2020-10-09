IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:52 IST

IPL 2020 live streaming, RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match in Sharjah today. The Steve Smith-led side started the tournament on a high with two wins but lost their way after suffering a hat-trick of losses. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are functioning like a well-oiled machine and have already emerged as one of the front-runners to finish in the top of two of the points table.

Shreyas Iyer would be hoping DC continues the good work and betas RR on today to reclaim the top spot. Rajasthan will bank on their good record in Sharjah and hope to bring their campaign back on track.

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs DC IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match taking place?

The IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 9).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match ?

The IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 RR vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 RR vs DC match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/