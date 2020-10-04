IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:29 IST

Chasing a target of 209 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 94 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Kieron Pollard. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one. Sun Risers Hyderabad's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 16 runs came off the over.

James Pattinson bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.4. At the same stage, MI were 90/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 115 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.5.

