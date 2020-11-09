IPL 2020: No Virat Kohli, David Warner in Tom Moody’s IPL team of the year

cricket

Ahead of the big final between defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-timers Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody decided to pick his IPL 2020 XI based on the performances throughout the season.

Moody kept in mind the IPL rules of a maximum four overseas cricketers in an XI and selected a team that would take some beating.

The 1999 World Cup winner picked the top two run-scorers of this year’s IPL – KXIP’s KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan – as the openers of his side.

Both Rahul and Dhawan sit at the top half of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. Dhawan (603) needs68 more runs in the final against Mumbai Indians to topple Rahul, who has scored 670 runs in just 14 matches.

Moody took a big call by not picking Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli as his No.3 batsman and went ahead with Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 461 runs in 15 matches. While Kohli has scored 7 runs more than Yadav at a better average, the MI right-hander has a much better strike rate of 148.23 compared to Kohli’s 121.35.

The RCB great, AB de Villiers, however was picked as the No.4 by Moody. RCB were knocked out of the Eliminator but de Villiers had played a major role tot help them qualify for the playoffs by scoring 454 runs at a strike rate of 158.74.

There was no place for SRH captain David Warner, who has scored 548 runs in 16 matches and is the third highest run scorer of this season.

Moody went with MI left-hander Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia as his No.5 and No.6. Both the youngsters have had a terrific season for their respective franchises.

Moody picked Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan as his No.7. Rashid has picked 20 wickets in 16 matches and has the best economy rate (5.37) among the top 10 bowlers of IPL 2020.

1. S Dhawan - DC

2. KL Rahul - KXIP

3. S Yadav - MI

4. ABD* - RCB

5. I Kishan - MI

6. R Tewatia - RR

7. R Khan* - SRH

8. J Archer* - RR

9. K Rabada* - DC

10. Y Chahal - RCB

11. J Bumrah - MI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 9, 2020

The other leggie in Moody’s IPL XI was RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal. He picked up 21 wickets in 15 matches and was one of RCB’s main forces in the bowling department.

Moody picked three out and out fast bowlers, who can also bowl yorkers at the death. He went in with current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets), the second-ranked Jasprit Bumrah (27) and Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer (20 wickets).

