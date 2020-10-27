IPL 2020: ‘One bad season does not mean we would change everything,’ CEO K Viswanathan says MS Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE saw an unexpected result - MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets on Sunday. Dhoni’s CSK has never failed to make it to the playoffs in any season they had been part of the IPL. For CSK fans, it was a heartbreaking outcome as they were hoping that a returning MSD will lead the franchise to 4th IPL title

But even though CSK are expected to make changes going into the next season, something that Dhoni has himself hinted at during IPL 2020 in the UAE - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has clarified that he is confident that Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in IPL 2021. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything,” Viswanathan told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Viswanathan also agreed to the fact that the absence of veteran India stars Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh affected the balance of the CSK team this season. Both the players had opted out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

“We didn’t play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset,” K Viswanathan added.

CSK will next face off against KKR on Thursday in IPL 2020.