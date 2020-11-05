IPL 2020: ‘One of the best players of spin bowling I have ever seen’ - Michael Vaughan’s huge praise for Mumbai Indians star

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:03 IST

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav smashed another half century on Thursday in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Delhi Capitals. After MI were asked to bat first by DC captain Shreyas Iyer, Yadav went on struck 51 runs in 38 balls before being dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje. Yadav made two huge records during the match. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

He became the first uncapped Indian player to play 100 IPL matches before making international debut. Yadav also became the first uncapped Indian player to get 2000 runs in IPL before making playing an international game.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was full of praises for Suryakumar Yadav in an interaction on Cricbuzz. Vaughan described Suryakumar as one of the best batsmen against spin bowling he has ever seen.

“I think he is a wonderful player. I go far as to say that he is up there with the best players I have ever seen against spin bowling,” Vaughan said.

“The way he can manoeuvre the ball around the ground, 360 degrees, against any of the spinners. He makes it look so easy. He plays good bowling well - he’s got the gift of making quick bowling slower, when they are now bowling slow,” he added.

“He’s got calms about him - I like his body language, the way he plays. But the way he plays spin... there are not many better players against spin bowling than Yadav I have seen,” he further said.

“There are lots of wonderful players for many, many years all around the world... but Yadav plays spin bowling as well as any of these players I have seen in the last 5-10 years,” Vaughan signed off.