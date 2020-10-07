IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 08:41 IST

Mumbai Indians have toppled Delhi Capitals from the top spot in the Indian Premier League points table after thrashing Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mumbai Indians were in ominous form as they scored 193 runs while batting first in Abu Dhabi. Then the bowlers ensured that they maintain a high Net Run Rate as they Jasprit Bumrah and Co. dismissed RR for 136 runs to win the match by 57 runs. They sit in the first position with 4 wins from 6 matches with an NRR of 1.48.

Delhi Capitals are second in the IPL 2020 points table with the four victories from 5 matches. RCB continue to be third with three wins from four matches.

KKR occupy the fourth spot with 2 wins from 4. Chennai Super Kings climbed to the fifth spot in the Indian Premier League points table while Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the sixth spot. Rajasthan Royals have dropped to seventh after facing defeat against MI.

Things are looking bad for KXIP as they have now lost 4 out 5 matches and are in the last spot with two points.

Orange Cap

KXIP captain KL Rahul has the Orange Cap with 302 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2020. Faf du Plessis is not far behind with 282 runs. Mayank is third in the list with 272 runs.

Behind them are Rohit Sharma (MI) and Shreyas Iyer (DC) with 211 and 181 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada established daylight between himself and other competitors with a match-winning performance against RCB. He picked up 4 wickets on Sunday to take his column to 12. But Jasprit Bumrah pegged back the advantage with a four-wicket haul against RR. He now has 11 wickets and is second in the table.

Trent Boult is third with 10 wickets with teammate James Pattinson behind him with 9 wickets.