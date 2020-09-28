e-paper
IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli 85 runs away from huge T20 milestone

IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli 85 runs away from huge T20 milestone

IPL 2020: If Virat Kohli manages to get 85 runs against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League Match 10, he will achieve a huge T20 milestone. Kohli will become the first Indian player to a massive milestone.

cricket Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli trains in the nets.
IPL 2020 MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli trains in the nets.(RCB/Twitter)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of attaining a huge milestone when his team faces off against Mumbai Indians at Dubai on Monday. RCB will be entering the contest after a 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab, and Kohli, who has been struggling to get runs on the board, will be eager to play a big knock.

If Kohli manages to get 85 runs against MI, he will achieve a huge T20 milestone. Kohli will become the first Indian player to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Currently, Kohli is the leading Indian player with most T20 runs, with 8,915 runs so far in 283 matches.

Overall, Kohli will be the seventh member in the 9000-run club in T20 cricket, only after Chris Gayle (13,296 runs), Kieron Pollard (10,238 runs), Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs), Shoaib Malik (9,906 runs), David Warner (9,318 runs), and Aaron Finch (9,088 runs).

Meanwhile, following RCB’s massive 97-run defeat at the hands of KXIP, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar slammed Kohli’s captaincy. Agarkar pointed out a couple of tactical decisions, which he reckons, hurt RCB in each innings, first of which was Kohli giving the ball to Shivam Dube.

“I understand Dube had a couple of decent overs. But when you come into the last over, when one batsman is set and batting at 100+, you would want your main bowler to come and bowl. Particularly, in the last over, because in T20 cricket, a couple of deliveries could make a huge difference,” Agarkar had said on the ESPNCricinfo T20 Timeout show.

