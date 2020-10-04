e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Rahul Tewatia gets autographed jersey from Virat Kohli

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Rahul Tewatia gets autographed jersey from Virat Kohli

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Before the start of play, Tewatia was gifted a specially autographed jersey from RCB captain Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 11:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Virat Kohli and Rahul Tewatia.
Virat Kohli and Rahul Tewatia.(Twitter)
         

Rahul Tewatia became the darling of the cricketing world when he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals were chasing a target of 223 runs against Kings XI Punjab and were in a precarious position when Sanju Samson lost his wicket. Tewatia was initially struggling to middle the ball but in the last two overs, he came onto his own as he scored a 31-ball 53 to help RR chased down a a record target in Sharjah.

On Saturday, Tewatia’s side faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. Before the start of play, Tewatia was gifted a specially autographed jersey from RCB captain Virat Kohli.

‘Rahul Tewatia is elated as he gets an autographed jersey by Virat Kohli. Moments that matter the most,’ IPL’s official Twitter account posted on Saturday along with a photo of Kohli and Tewatia.

 

Tewatia could not help his side beat RCB despite putting in an impressive performance. He scored 24 runs off 12 balls to power RR to a total of 154 runs.

Then young opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal notched his third half century in four Indian Premier League matches and Kohli returned to batting form with an unbeaten 72 as RCB moved to the top of table with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over RR.

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions.

Earlier, Rajasthan recovered from three early wickets through Mahipal Lomror (47) and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 24 off 12 balls to post 154-6 after captain Steven Smith had won the toss and opted to bat.

(with PTI inputs)

