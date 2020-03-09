IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore team profile - RCB Full squad, RCB players to watch out for

cricket

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been regarded as one of the most glamorous outfits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they also carry the tag of underachievers because of the fact that they have never won the title despite reaching the final on three occasions. One of only five teams to have played all 10 seasons – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab are the others – they are yet to win a title. They did come close thrice, finishing runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015).

Full Squad:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

THREE INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Virat Kohli – The Indian cricket team skipper is easily one of the best batsmen in the world right now irrespective of the format and with a strong team at his disposal this time, he will surely be looking to add the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title to his already stacked list of accomplishments.

Yuzvendra Chahal – The wrist spinner has impressed both experts and fans alike on the international stage and when it comes to the IPL, he has been the most lethal bowling option for RCB.

Shivam Dube – The young Mumbai all-rounder has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit over the last couple of seasons and with RCB paying an impressive Rs 5 crore for him last year, he will now look to be the mainstay in the side.

THREE OVERSEAS PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

AB De Villiers – De Villiers is among the most aggressive batsmen in the world and he can tear apart any attack with his 360-degree stroke-play. He has been a part of the franchise since 2010 and the onus will once again be on him to guide his team to success.

Moeen Ali – Moeen Ali has transformed himself into a bankable all-rounder for his franchise and with just four overseas slots, he will be a good addition to the side considering the match conditions.

Aaron Finch – The Australian limited overs captain is a great addition to the RCB squad and his presence should bolster the middle order. He will be key as could walk out after AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

PAST RECORD

2008 – Seventh

2009 – Runners-up

2010 – Third

2011 – Runners-up

2012 – Fifth

2013 – Fifth

2014 – Seventh

2015 – Third

2016 – Runners-up

2017 – Eighth/last

2018 – Sixth

2019 - Eighth/last