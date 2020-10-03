IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:56 IST

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 118 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Riyan Parag and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 99/4. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

