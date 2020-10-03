e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 155 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 118 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Riyan Parag and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.9. At the same stage, RR were 99/4. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi reach Hathras, to meet victim’s family soon
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
DC vs KKR live: KKR opt to bowl, Ashwin returns for DC
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
Hathras gang-rape case: ‘SIT will address all issues raised by victim’s family,’ says ACS
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
‘Will stand with Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata at protest against Hathras rape
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition’s CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In