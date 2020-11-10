IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar’s this advice may lead Delhi Capitals to maiden title win

cricket

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:33 IST

After getting knocked out from the Indian Premier League 2019, the Delhi Capitals went for a few big Indian players through the trade window. As a result, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane became the part of a rejuvenated Delhi franchise, that ultimately made its way into this season’s finale. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

While Rahane didn’t get much chance to showcase his batting skills, Ashwin became an integral part of the line-up following his economic approach with the ball and ability to pick regular wickets.

Ahead of the big face-off on Tuesday, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Delhi Capitals have been outstanding with their team composition and distribution of roles to the players.

“You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play. In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of a control over which player you would want to have,” said Bangar in a cricket talk show on Star Sports.

“So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions in three different departments – one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen,” he added.

After a long journey of 13 years – full of ups and downs – Delhi are now aiming at the maiden title triumph. They will square off against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night in Dubai and Bangar feels that Delhi Capitals should stick to talented players irrespective of the match results.

“Delhi have to be careful; they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the Championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it’s not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the Championship is just around the corner for them,” said Bangar.