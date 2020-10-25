IPL 2020: ‘That is exactly what has happened,’ Sachin Tendulkar explains reason behind KXIP’s revival in form

cricket

Kings XI Punjab have turned around their season in the last few weeks of the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP looked down and out after the first seven matches as they lost six. But they have put in some impressive performances as they defeated table toppers Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in successive matches. KXIP have climbed to the fifth position after being stranded at last spot for several weeks.

KXIP again were victorious on Saturday as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Interestingly the change in form has coincided with the return of the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle to the line-up. Gayle has come into the line-up and revitalised the KXIP batting department. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has also taken notice of it and suggested that Gayle has brought a lot of energy in the KXIP team.

“Well, he (Chris Gayle) has brought a lot of energy in the team and there are certain players with the way they play, their style, the statement they make with the hard-hitting shots. It has a positive impact on the team and that is exactly what has happened. Although I know KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been batting well. Nicholas Pooran is another dangerous guy and the addition of Chris Gayle makes a dangerous batting line-up,” Tendulkar said in a video on his social media, according to India Today.

“So, it’s not over yet. You never know, in this format, you only need the momentum to take you forward and Gayle has managed to do that for the team and with the other guys in the team, it’s not over yet for Kings XI Punjab. The energy that the dressing room brings after the victories, three back to back victories is infectious.”

However, just because Gayle is a renowned hitter, doesn’t take away the sharp brain he possesses, reckons India great Sachin Tendulkar, who feels the explosive West Indies batsman is one of the smartest cricketers around.

“When it comes to Gayle, people only talk about his big-hitting that everyone knows. Many guys don’t know one thing that Gayle is a very very smart player. He is a big-hitter no doubt, but he is a smart player and a clever guy,” Tendulkar said in a video uploaded on his social media.