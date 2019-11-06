e-paper
IPL 2020: Third umpire should be able to spot no-balls, says Adam Gilchrist

Gilchrist made the comments after the IPL governing council proposed to have a dedicated “no-ball” umpire to reduce the number of howlers in the lucrative league.

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File image of Adam Gilchrist.
File image of Adam Gilchrist.(Getty Images)
         

Australian great Adam Gilchrist feels the third umpire should be able to spot no-balls although he is all for the fourth umpire to take the call in the IPL, provided correct decisions are made. Gilchrist made the comments after the IPL governing council proposed to have a dedicated “no-ball” umpire to reduce the number of howlers in the lucrative league. “It is pretty challenging for the on-field umpire to look down there, look up there, have everything else going on. Surely there was a replay last year that showed it was a no-ball.

“That should be allowed, whether you need a fourth umpire, may be not why can’t the third umpire just look at the replay and just go not out,” he said.

“That is the simpler version I would have thought. If it means having a fourth one (umpire) and he is going to get the right decision I am all for it,” said the former wicketkeeper batsman.

Will the extra umpire slow things down? “No because they can make the decision in an instant. I work in broadcast, they can have a replay within five seconds,” Gilchrist added.

There was a lot of hue and cry during the last IPL, when some debatable decisions were made with regards to front-foot no-balls. India skipper Virat Kohli even had a heated word with Indian umpire S Ravi, who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians’ Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during one of the IPL matches.

It is understood that the concept of having a ‘no-ball” umpire could be tried in a domestic tournament before a final call is taken on the matter.

