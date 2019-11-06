MS Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report

cricket

MS Dhoni is unlikely to make his commentary debut in the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, according to a report in PTI. Official broadcasters Star Sports earlier sent a proposal to BCCI regarding the topic but the board has not responded yet. “There is no way Dhoni can commentate,” a source close to the player told PTI when asked about the possibility of Dhoni being behind the mic during the pink ball Test.

As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.

Dhoni hasn’t featured for Team India since their World Cup exit in July and the former India captain isn’t part of the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh either. Following the announcement of 15-member squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had revealed they are ‘moving on’ from Dhoni.

“This is our clear thought process that post World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only,” he said.

When the question on Dhoni’s future in international cricket was repeated, the chief selector added, “I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side.

“With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process.”

