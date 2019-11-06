e-paper
MS Dhoni unlikely to commentate in Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens - Report

MS Dhoni hasn’t featured for Team India since their World Cup exit in July and the former India captain isn’t part of the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh either.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni in action.
MS Dhoni in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

MS Dhoni is unlikely to make his commentary debut in the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, according to a report in PTI. Official broadcasters Star Sports earlier sent a proposal to BCCI regarding the topic but the board has not responded yet. “There is no way Dhoni can commentate,” a source close to the player told PTI when asked about the possibility of Dhoni being behind the mic during the pink ball Test.

As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.

READ: Rajkot curator reveals nature of pitch ahead of second T20I

Dhoni hasn’t featured for Team India since their World Cup exit in July and the former India captain isn’t part of the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh either. Following the announcement of 15-member squad, chief selector MSK Prasad had revealed they are ‘moving on’ from Dhoni.

“This is our clear thought process that post World Cup we are focusing on Rishabh Pant only,” he said.

READ: India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: India Predicted XI - Two key changes expected

When the question on Dhoni’s future in international cricket was repeated, the chief selector added, “I made it very clear post the World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side.

“With Rishabh Pant doing so well and even Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process.”

(With agency inputs)

