Suryakumar Yadav's humungous helicopter six leaves Hardik Pandya stunned - WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form with the bat in match 5 of the Indian Premier League. He had to come in early as Quinton de Kock departed after scoring just 2 runs. But he did not let the pressure get to him as Surya continued to strike the ball cleanly.

Suryakumar attacked from the word go and did not let the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Prasidh Krishna get settled. He brought up his 12th IPL fifty in just 33 balls. However, his shot to bring up his fifty left teammate Hardik Pandya stunned during Indian Premier League 2021 match.

Suryakumar hit a helicopter shot that was so huge that it went out of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The distance of the shot was 99 metres. It would have made even MS Dhoni proud. Watch the shot here:-

WHAT A WAY TO BRING YOUR 50 !!!

Ball out of the parkkk !#MIvKKR #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/BEEJ7Vl10r — Nasir khan (@Nasirkh80026140) April 13, 2021

This was Hardik's reaction after Suryakumar's shot:-





Suryakumar's ability to score at a high rate and hit even good deliveries for boundaries makes him a very dangerous player. He scored 480 runs last season with 4 half-centuries under his belt at a break-neck strike rate of 145, his best ever in an IPL season.

Here is a look at his career IPL stats, his big achievements and all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season.

Suryakumar Yadav is 18 fours away from completing 400 fours across T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav is 12 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 28 fours away from completing 200 fours for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 1 match away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Suryakumar Yadav is 3 matches away from completing 50 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav is 13 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav is 33 fours away from completing 200 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has hit 6th most fours (80) in the 2020-21 season across T20s.

Suryakumar Yadav’s SR of 150.11 is the 2nd best in the 2020-21 season across T20s among the Indian players with 500+ runs after Sanju Samson (151.79).

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 400+ runs in last 3 consecutive editions of IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav averages 43.4 at 3rd position with 912 runs in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has the lowest SR against left-arm finger spinners in IPL — 101.1.

Suryakumar Yadav has the batting average of 55.0 in 1-6 overs of the match in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav has the batting SR of 170.5 in the last 4 overs of the match in IPL.