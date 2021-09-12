IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj arrive in Dubai, to undergo six-day quarantine

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in the UAE for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The duo took off from the UK after the fifth and the final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester was cancelled due to Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. However, all the players had returned negative tests.

The RCB franchise took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their captain. As per the IPL bio-bubble protocol, all the players arriving in the UAE will undergo 6-day hard quarantine during which they will be tested thrice.

“The news you've all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai,” the official handle of RCB tweeted on Sunday.

The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. 🤩



Bring on #IPL2021. 💪🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/ZNH1CxhAg3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Dan Christian also landed in Dubai on Sunday.

“A big warm welcome to the UAE, Dan! Drop a Red heart if you can’t wait to see Dan Christian back in action, 12th Man Army!” RCB tweeted.

A big warm welcome to the 🇦🇪, Dan! 🤩



Drop a ❤️ if you can’t wait to see Dan Christian back in action, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/PNTEpYqc80 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2021

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

(With ANI Inputs)