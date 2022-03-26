'Mumbai Indians have been a dominant force but...': Ex-KKR star explains why Rohit is going to be 'tested' this year

Mumbai Indians have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The five-time champions start their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals and a lot will depend on the Rohit-Ishan opening pair when it comes to providing stability. Suryakumar Yadav, however, isn't available for the game as he is undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. (Also Read | 'Having carried that burden for so long...': AB de Villiers reacts to MS Dhoni stepping down as CSK captain)

While the franchise has got Kieron Pollard down the order, new players Tilak Verma, Tim David and Fabian Allen are a part of the rejigged batting set-up that could be labelled as a relatively inexperienced one. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg also believes that skipper Rohit will now face a litmus test when he leads a fresh Mumbai Indians side.

Mumbai will need their batters to replicate what the Pandya brothers did over the years, and South African Quinton de Kock has also moved to Lucknow Super Giants.

"Rohit Sharma is going to be tested this year with the Mumbai Indians (as a captain) because he doesn't have that dominant middle-order that he has had in previous years and the bowling stocks are a little bit depleted because we have gone to ten teams. Mumbai Indians have been a dominant force, but now they are going to be tested with their stocks," said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Hogg, who represented Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the lucrative T20 league, further assessed the opening pair of four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has got reliability in Ruturaj Gaikwad but Hogg feels the Maharashtra youngster will have to deal with pressure after Faf du Plessis' exit. Gaikwad, the Orange Cap winner of last season, could be seen opening with Robin Uthappa or Devon Conway this year.

"Now that Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't have Faf du Plessis at the other end helping him power away in that opening position, there is going to be a lot more pressure on the youngster. He has got the experience now but can he take what he has learned over the past year batting with Du Plessis and turn it into something massive and lead this batting line-up of CSK?" Hogg further said.

Chennai take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the IPL 2022 on March 26.