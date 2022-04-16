IPL 2022, LSG Predicted XI vs MI: KL Rahul might make one tactical change to inflict further misery on Mumbai Indians

For the Lucknow Super Giants, this IPL 2022 fixture against Mumbai Indians couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. They are placed fifth on the points-table with six points and up against them is a team that is low on confidence. The five-time IPL champions MI are yet to register their first win this season and LSG would want to make the most of this trivia when they take on the most successful team in the league’s history. With MI languishing at the bottom of the table, what better moment to pounce on them than now? Having said that, KL Rahul needs to ensure that his team brings out their best against a wounded MI, who rest assured, will come at LSG with no half-measures.

1 KL Rahul: With one half-century and two ducks in the first five matches, this does not look like the KL Rahul of old, who has been bossing the IPL for the last four seasons. However, the LSG captain could cash in against a weak-looking MI bowling unit to get over the first-ball duck from Trent Boult in the previous game.

2 Quinton de Kock: The South Africa batter would be up against his previous IPL team and while MI will surely have a few plans up their sleeve for him/ de Kock, with two half-centuries already, will be aware of what to expect.

Also Read | 'Can easily take out Asian batters in T20 WC': Ex-Pak on captain Indian uncapped

3 Deepak Hooda: Hooda has smashed two half-centuries and it will be interesting to see whether LSG take a punt on him at No. 3.

4 Marcus Stoinis: The big-hitting Marcus Stoinis could not get the job done for LSG in the previous game despite coming so close. The Australia all-rounder will have a point to prove against MI on Saturday.

5 Ayush Badoni: The find of the IPL 2022, Ayush Badoni has done everything right so far. He has played crucial knocks, performing the role of a finisher and has already impressed the legends of the game.

6 Jason Holder: There is no denying what Jason Holder brings to the table. He has bailed the team out of trouble in the past and the West Indies all-rounder will be on the lookout again.

7 Krunal Pandya: Despite showing sparks every now and then, in the five matches so far, Krunal Pandya hasn’t made the kind of impact that was expected of him. What if he’s saved it for the franchise that made him what he is in the first place?

Also Read | 'Mumbai Indians don't have good bowlers to get wickets': Former India captain

8 K Gowtham: Krishnappa Gowtham has impressed with the ball in the two matches he has played so far and it is unlikely that he will not play a third.

9 Andrew Tye: There is nothing to pick between Dushmantha Chameera and Andrew Tye but Rahul may just placed a bet on the Australia quick given MI’s struggle in the death overs.

10 Ravi Bishnoi: Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi promises to be another threat to MI and his four overs can make or break LSG’s chances.

11 Avesh Khan: Despite picking up 24 wickets the last season, there is no stopping Avesh Khan. Expect more wickets from him today.

LSG's Predicted XI vs MI: 1 KL Rahul (Captain), 2 Quinton de Kock (WK), 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 K Gowtham, 9 Dushmantha Chameera/Andrew Tye, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Avesh Khan