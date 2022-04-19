IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: RR take 2nd spot; Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal consolidate position atop

When Jos Buttler's sensational second century in 2022 Indian Premier League, coupled able fierce striking from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer propelled Rajasthan Royals to 217/5 at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, a win seemed inevitable. It would have been the highest successful chase in IPL history. But Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an early blow as they lost Sunil Narine for a duck. However, Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer's relentless aggression saw the match slipping away from the hands of Rajasthan. Yuzvendra Chahal helped the Royals heave a sigh of relief with his four-wicket over which included a hat-trick, but Kolklata were at it again with Umesh Yadav looking as the unlikely hero with the bat. In the end, Obed McCoy held his nerves to pick the final two wickets and fold Kolkata with two balls to spare. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here's how the points table looks like after RR vs KKR match...

With Rajasthan's seven-wicket win against Kolkata, they jumped to the second spot in the points table with eight points from six games and with a net run rate of +0.380. Kolkata, meanwhile, stands sixth with six points from seven games.

Orange Cap:

Jos Buttler, who score his second century this season, en route to his knock of 103, consolidated his position atop. He has now joined Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle in the elite list of players to have scored more than one centuries in a single season and first since the Windies great to do so in the first six games of a season. He now has 375 runs in six innings at 75. Iyer, who almost became the first KKR player to score a ton since Brendon McCullum's feat exactly 14 years back, jumped to the second spot with 236 runs.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked his maiden five-wicket haul on Monday which included that sensational hat-trick, has solidified his position at the top of the table with 17 wickets in six games.

