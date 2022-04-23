'Someone running onto field, it's not acceptable': Shane Watson says DC 'don't stand for what happened in final over'

Controversy erupted during the last over of the game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) when the DC demanded that the third delivery of Obed McCoy's over be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Needing 36 runs from the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries off McCoy. The West Indian batter joined in the discussion with the umpires but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal. At this point, the players and support staff in the dugout including captain Rishabh Pant and coach Pravin Amre signaled for the umpires to call for a third-umpire check, and the latter was also sent to the field to have a word with the on-field umpire. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Also read: 'I think coach didn't want to run on, but he was told to go': SA legend tears into Pant, DC for 'unacceptable' behavior

Reacting to the incident following the end of the game, DC assistant coach Shane Watson – who could be seen attempting to calm Pant down throughout the whole incident in the final over – said that the franchise doesn't stand for what happened. He added that the players have to accept umpire's decision and it is completely "unacceptable" for someone to enter the field of play.

"Look, it was very disappointing what happened in that last over. We weren't able to put things together for long enough throughout that game up until that point," Watson said at the post-match press conference.

"In the end, Delhi Capitals don't stand for what happened in the final over. The umpire's decision, whether it's right or wrong, we have to accept. Someone running onto the field. It's not acceptable, we simply weren't good enough."

When asked if the delay resulted in a momentum shift from Capitals to Royals, Watson agreed.

“It seems that way, the way the game panned out in the end. There is no question that when there is a big stoppage in the game that can change moment,” said Watson.

“It gave Obed McCoy time to regroup as well. In the end, that stoppage did play into RR's hand and it was an unfortunate stoppage.”