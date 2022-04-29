'I told him 'you can be great in Tests.' He laughed and said, 'you're joking'': Sehwag reveals chat with Warner in 2009

The Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win of the season on Thursday when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the 2022 Indian Premier League. After restricting the Shreyas Iyer-led side on 146/9 in 20 overs, DC chased down the target with an over to spare, thanks to David Warner's brisk 42 at the top, and Rovman Powell's strong cameo innings of unbeaten 33 towards the closing stages of the run-chase. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Warner has been in fine form since his return to the Delhi franchise this season, as he has scored 261 run for the side in six innings so far, and is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer in the season. The Australian left-handed batter made his IPL debut in 2009 for the Delhi franchise as well (then Delhi Daredevils), and played under the captaincy of swashbuckling former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

During a conversation on Cricbuzz after the game between DC and KKR, Sehwag recalled Warner's maiden IPL season and his conversation with the Aussie batter, where the former Indian cricketer told him that he could be a “great Test player.”

“When he first came to Delhi (in IPL 2009), he hadn't even played for Australia. I guess he was only playing first-class cricket. I told him, 'you can be a great Test player as well, not just a great T20 player'. He laughed at me and replied, 'you're joking, man',” Sehwag recalled.

However, the former Indian batter then explained why he felt Warner can rule the roost in the longest format.

“But then I explained to him that you only get a six-over powerplay in T20s. But in Tests, you potentially have an entire day of powerplay! The way you play the game, you will definitely get success in the longest format. And look at him now. He's a great Test player,” said Sehwag.

Warner has played 94 Tests for Australia since making his debut for the side in 2011, scoring 7,753 runs with 24 centuries to his name.

