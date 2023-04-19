IPL 2023 Points Table: MI register third win on the trot; Faf du Plessis, Yuzvendra Chahal retain top spots

Mumbai Indians (MI) made it a hat-trick of wins as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 25 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. MI have now won three of their five games so far. Cameron Green (64 off 40) starred with the bat with his maiden IPL fifty, ably supported by Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) as MI posted a competitive 192/5. Jason Behrendorff then set the platform with two early wickets as a collective bowling effort saw MI bowl SRH out for 178 and win the match by 14 runs. Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Chasing 193, SRH were jolted early as Jason Behrendorff sent back the in-form Harry Brook (9 off 7) in the second over. Brook was looking in good touch having cracked a couple of fours, including one off the previous delivery but Behrendorff hit back hard to bounce out the England batter off the next ball. The Australian pacer came back to have Rahul Tripathi caught behind in his next over to leave SRH teetering at 25/2.

Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen provided the SRH innings with some momentum but the orange army fell short by 14 runs in the end.

- They are now one of five teams with six points after five games along with Lucknow, Chennai, Gujarat and Punjab. Rajasthan Royals are top with eight points and thus hold a slender two point lead over the chasing pack. KKR, RCB and SRH are all on four points, while Delhi capitals have already been cut adrift having lost all of their games so far and are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

Points table(IPL)

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is the current orange cap holder with 259 runs in five games at a strike rate of 172. Venkatesh Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and David Warner make up the rest of the top five run-scorers so far this season.

Orange Cap list(HT)

Yuzvendra Chahal, Mark Wood and Rashid Khan are joint at the top of the wicket-takers list with 11 scalps each. Mohammad Shami and Tushar Deshpande have both picked up 10 wickets in the five games so far.

Purple Cap list(HT)

On April 19, first-placed Rajasthan Royals will aim to further strengthen their position when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

