'Virat played with stitches and got a 100': Sanjay Bangar recalls Kohli classic in whirlwind 2016 IPL season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get their hands on the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the upcoming edition, which gets underway from Friday. RCB will kick-off their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, which will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB's quest for maiden IPL glory will heavily rely on talismanic batter and their former skipper Virat Kohli. The right-handed batter as expected has been a vital cog in the Bangalore camp and will himself be hoping to end the trophy drought this time around.

With Kohli completing 15 years with Bangalore, Star Sports, the official broadcasting partner of IPL, has got several ex-cricketers under one umbrella to celebrate the milestone. A video has also been released by them on YouTube, where ex-cricketers can be heard recalling their special moments involving Kohli.

In the video, ex-India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar talks about Kohli's determination, recalling a chapter when the former RCB captain walked to bat with stitches in his hand. Not just that, he also mentions how Kohli went to slam a ton despite the injury.

“I remember a match, probably that was against Kings XI Punjab, where he played with stitches in hand and got a 100 in 15-over match. That is phenomenal,” said Bangar.

The match which Bangar is talking about took place back in 2016, which was the best for Kohli in all the 15 editions. Kohli had then slammed 973 runs from 16 innings at an average of 81.08.

Coming to the match, which was a rain-affected contest, RCB batting first piled a staggering 211/3 in 15 overs. Chris Gayle along with Kohli led the charge for RCB as the pair added 147-run for the opening wicket. Kohli went to score 113 from 50 deliveries before he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma.

In response Punjab could only manage 120/9 in 14 overs as RCB won the contest by 82 runs.

