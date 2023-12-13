Hardik trade done, but MI still have unfinished Bumrah job: What Rohit and Co. need to do at IPL 2024 auction

Mumbai Indians won't be among the busiest sides next Tuesday when Indian Premier League, for the first time in history, will host an auction outside India. Having acquired Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans in a headline-grabbing trade last month, while letting go of all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai seemingly looks a settled squad, with only a few holes to plug. On December 19 in Dubai, Mumbai will be entering the auction with 17.75 crore in their purse, looking to rope in eight players, four of which are overseas slots. Which are the players Mumbai Indians will be targeting at IPL 2024 auction?

How does Mumbai Indians squad look ahead of IPL 2024 auction?

Players released: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier.

Trades: Ahead of trading back Hardik from Gujarat in an all-cash deal, and transferring Green to RCB, a move which RKO-d Ravichandran Ashwin as he called it a "strange swap", with Mumbai getting a far improved version of the India star who was let gone in 2022, the five-time champions also traded Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff.

Purse remaining (in INR): 17.75 crore

Slots remaining: 8 (4 overseas)

What Mumbai Indians need to do at IPL 2024 auction?

Unfinished Jasprit Bumrah job: Mumbai Indians have always had a strong pace attack with Bumrah at one end and an overseas option controlling the proceedings from the other end. Jofra Archer was backed to get the job done in the 2023 season with Mumbai having dreamt of the most lethal pace combination of the the England World Cup star and Bumrah. But both had missed out on the last edition of IPL owing to their respective injuries before Archer was released heading into the 2024 season. In their absence, Mumbai struggled to look for a settled combination, as the pacers conceded at 10.14 runs per over and at 12.17 runs per over in the death, both being the second-worst among all 10 franchises.

With Bumrah back, Mumbai have one less headache to worry about, leaving their entire focus on getting an able partner for the India star. Mumbai usually prefer a tall, new-ball bowler and they do have an option in Jason Behrendorff, but the Aussie is likely to remain a back-up unless MI fail to succeed in their bids at the IPL auction.

Not to forget, Mumbai do have an Indian uncapped option in Akash Madhwal as well, who was a revelation for the franchise in the second half of IPL 2023 season, having conceded at 8.38 runs per over in the death with seven wickets in as many innings.

Who will partner Piyush Chawla?: Mumbai's spin department looks thin with Chawla being the only option, after his exploits in the previous editions - 22 wickets in 16 games. Come the auction, Mumbai will be actively looking for able partners to back up Chawla, preferably an overseas option.

MI also need an opener: Well they do have captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who were impressive last season. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter scored 454 runs at a strike rate of 142.76 with three fifties while the former managed 332 runs in 15 innings with two fifties. But MI will need a back-up in case the combination fails to work in the impending season or one of the players get injured.

IPL 2024 Auction: Players Mumbai Indians can target -

Likely Indian picks: Top-order batters.

Overseas picks: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Gerald Coetzee, Chris Woakes, Mujeeb-ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga.