IPL 2024 match today, KKR vs PBKS: Check head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season progresses, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face each other in match 42. KKR is currently placed second in the 10-team table with 10 points, trailing behind Rajasthan Royals. Their success has been primarily attributed to their top-order batting prowess, with batters scoring at a strike rate above 150. Kolkata Knight Riders' Managing Director Venky Mysore with players Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh during a practice session(PTI)

However, KKR's bowling unit has been a concern, with only Sunil Narine maintaining an economy rate of 7.10. The team will be looking to tighten their bowling unit, especially with Mitchell Starc underperforming and facing pressure to justify his high price tag.

On the other hand, PBKS finds themselves struggling in the tournament, currently fading from Playoff Race. Their top-order has been inconsistent, with key players like Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, and Jonny Bairstow failing to make a significant impact. The team has heavily relied on uncapped duo Ashutosh and Shashank for power-hitting performances. The absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan due to injury has further added to their challenges

KKR vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, has historically been a balanced one, supporting both batters and bowlers. The highest score recorded at this venue is 235/4 by CSK vs KKR in 2023. In their previous match at this venue, KKR scored 208 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but the team lost the match due to their bowlers' inability to contain RR's batsmen. This will be the 13th time, Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings in their home venue. In the 12 previous meetings in Kolkata, KKR holds a 9-3 record at home against PBKS.

KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-Head

KKR has dominated PBKS historically. In the 32 head-to-head meetings in IPL, KKR won 21 times against PBKS, which has won 11 times compared to the Kolkata-based side in the lucrative league so far. In the last 5 meetings also it’s 3-2 in favour of KKR, who won in the most recent meeting against PBKS in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs PBKS: Fantasy XI

Ashutosh Sharma(C), Prabhsimran Singh, Philip Salt (wk), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, SM Curran, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana