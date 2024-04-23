IPL 2024 rich list: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not the highest-earning Indian player; Pant, Jadeja form elite group
Here are the top 10 Indian cricketers and their respective salaries from BCCI and IPL contracts in 2024
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a highly lucrative cricket league, with players earning substantial salaries from both BCCI and IPL contracts. Here are the top 10 Indian cricketers and their respective salaries from BCCI and IPL contracts in 2024:
KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 17 crore
Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 16 crore
Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 16 crore
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 16 crore
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 15.25 crore
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 15 crore
Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
BCCI Salary: INR 7 crore
IPL Salary: INR 12 crore
Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)
BCCI Salary: INR 5 crore
IPL Salary: INR 12.25 crore
Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
BCCI Salary: INR 5 crore
IPL Salary: INR 8 crore
Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians)
BCCI Salary: INR 5 crore
IPL Salary: INR 8 crore
These players have earned their high salaries through their exceptional performances in domestic and international cricket, as well as their brand value off the field. The IPL has played a significant role in increasing the salaries of Indian cricketers, with the league offering substantial sums to attract the best talent from around the world.
In addition to their salaries, many of these players also earn significant sums through endorsements and sponsorships, further increasing their net worth.
According to recent reports, the richest Indian cricketer in 2024 is Sachin Tendulkar, with a net worth of $165 million, followed by Virat Kohli with a net worth of $122 million, and MS Dhoni with a net worth of $127 million. These players have earned their wealth through their exceptional performances on the cricket field, as well as their brand value off the field.
In conclusion, the IPL has played a significant role in increasing the salaries and net worth of Indian cricketers, with the league offering substantial sums to attract the best talent from around the world. The top 10 Indian cricketers in 2024 are earning substantial salaries from both BCCI and IPL contracts, with many of them also earning significant sums through endorsements and sponsorships.
