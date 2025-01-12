Menu Explore
IPL 2025 to begin on March 23, says BCCI vice-prez Rajeev Shukla; date for Champions Trophy squad announcement revealed

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2025 05:38 PM IST

Rajeev Shukla revealed the date for India's Champions Trophy squad announcement, and also confirmed the IPL 2025 begins March 23.

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 23, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla. Speaking to media on Sunday following BCCI's general meeting, Shukla revealed the starting date of the tournament.

IPL 2025 will begin on March 23
IPL 2025 will begin on March 23(IPL)

In addition to the announcement about the IPL's start date, the BCCI meeting held on January 12 saw key decisions made regarding the administration of Indian cricket. Shukla revealed that Devajit Saikia will replace Jay Shah as the new BCCI secretary, while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia is elected as the BCCI treasurer.

He further stated that the meeting for Champions Trophy squads will take place betwen January 18-19, and that the venues for the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) will be announced soon, too.

On Saturday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were part of the review meeting following India's poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where the side conceded a 1-3 loss Down Under. The series preceded another 0-3 clean-sweep loss at home to New Zealand.

"There was a detailed discussion on the Border Gavaskar Trophy performance and what all went wrong and the course correction required. But do not expect a hurried decision from the new dispensation of BCCI," a source privy to developments in the Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

IPL auction held in November last year

The IPL 2025 mega auction was held in November last year in Jeddah to significant attention, with a total of 182 players sold for a staggering 639.15 crore. The auction was dominated by marquee players, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after being sold for 27 crore.

Other notable names such as Shreyas Iyer ( 26.75 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer ( 23.75 crore) also attracted substantial bids, while players like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur went unsold.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
See More
