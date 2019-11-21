IPL could have 9 teams from 2020: Report

cricket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:21 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India might add one additional team to the existing eight teams in the Indian Premier League. This comes even as earlier reports suggested that the league might see 10 teams in the next two seasons. As per a report in Times of India, 90-plus matches in the IPL might not be too feasible as the schedule of international cricketers is already packed. Hence, a nine-team IPL seems to be the option going forward as this will see 76 matches for which the existing window can be stretched.

ALSO READ: In IPL’s pick-and-discard routine, India players still winners

“There are buyers. That’s not the point,” Times of India quoted a source as saying. “But are there enough buyers coming to the table where bidding can be a competitive process? For one franchise? Yes, For two? Let’s see.”

“There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there,” the source said. “So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be a great amount of interest and will set a future benchmark.”

Also, it has been reported that the board might consider including a team from Ahmedabad. The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera is under construction and will have a capacity of around 1.1 lakh once finished, most likely in March next year.

“There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there. So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be great amount of interest and will set a benchmark for the future,” a source was as quoted in Times of India.

A final call is expected to be taken during the AGM on December 1.