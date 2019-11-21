e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

IPL could have 9 teams from 2020: Report

Also, it has been reported that the board might consider including a team from Ahmedabad. The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera is under construction and will have a capacity of around 1.1 lakh once finished, most likely in March next year.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli
File image of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India might add one additional team to the existing eight teams in the Indian Premier League. This comes even as earlier reports suggested that the league might see 10 teams in the next two seasons. As per a report in Times of India, 90-plus matches in the IPL might not be too feasible as the schedule of international cricketers is already packed. Hence, a nine-team IPL seems to be the option going forward as this will see 76 matches for which the existing window can be stretched.

ALSO READ: In IPL’s pick-and-discard routine, India players still winners

“There are buyers. That’s not the point,” Times of India quoted a source as saying. “But are there enough buyers coming to the table where bidding can be a competitive process? For one franchise? Yes, For two? Let’s see.”

“There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there,” the source said. “So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be a great amount of interest and will set a future benchmark.”

Also, it has been reported that the board might consider including a team from Ahmedabad. The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera is under construction and will have a capacity of around 1.1 lakh once finished, most likely in March next year.

“There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there. So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be great amount of interest and will set a benchmark for the future,” a source was as quoted in Times of India.

A final call is expected to be taken during the AGM on December 1.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
‘Don’t forget UP’: Sanjay Nirupam cautions Congress on Shiv Sena alliance
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
‘First home system’ auto rickshaw impresses many, including Twinkle Khanna
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Kamya PanjabiHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiSSC MTS Marks ReleasedXiaomi Mi Band 3iOTET Result 2019Arjun RampalZoya Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news