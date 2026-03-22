IPL: Rishabh Pant keeps mood light ahead of big season for LSG

LUCKNOW: Rishabh Pant always sports a smile, be it a moment of joy or challenge. Sunday was no different as the Lucknow Super Giant skipper was on the dais for a commercial event ahead of the Indian Premier League season. File photo of Rishabh Pant at a nets session during the ODI series against New Zealand at Vadodara in January. (PTI)

He shook his legs to the loud music as he sat with pacers Mayank Yadav and Arjun Tendulkar. Although he didn’t address the media, the message surrounding the keeper-batter is clear. A strong IPL is vital for Pant, who didn’t figure in the T20 World Cup with injuries not helping his cause either.

Tendulkar told the media: “There’s a process, there’s lot of hard work and planning needed to win. If we look at the end output, which is winning the championship, that’s very, very far away. So, we focus on each game at a time, each day at a time. That’s the talk going on in the team.”

LSG, who ended seventh in the last two seasons after reaching the playoffs in their first two IPL editions, begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals at home on April 1.

It will be a fresh start for Pant, who had a disappointing 2025 IPL before signing off with a stunning, unbeaten century in the final league outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium. Pant blazed 118* off 61 balls, his first IPL ton since 2018. He will hope IPL 2026 proves transformative. Pant could move up to No.3 to be able to control the innings.

Bought for a record ₹27 crore ahead of the 2025 IPL, Pant tallied 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45. Scrutiny mounted, and though the century reaffirmed his X-factor, Pant will have to deliver consistently this season.

From the start of the training this season and even at Chennai where LSG held their first camp, Pant was excited about a fresh start for the team and himself.

Pant’s cheerful disposition helps lighten up the team environment, even in stressful situations. “I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful… If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best,” he told Jiostar.

“You don’t want to treat it as work,” he said. “Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun.”

“I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters.”

“All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can’t take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard. Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life—either you’re doing good or you’re doing okay, there is nothing called bad.”