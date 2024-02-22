IPL 2024 Schedule Live Streaming: When and where to watch the big announcement of Indian Premier League 2024 fixtures

A day before the start of the second season of the Women’s Premier League, one step closer to the IPL 2024 we come as the BCCI will announcement the much-awaited schedule of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. After weeks of doubts and uncertainty over dates and venues due to the general elections in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finally seems to have found a fix. IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming (Twitter)

The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world and as the world gears up for another unprecedented season, there is so much to look forward to. MS Dhoni's swansong, Mumbai Indians playing under a new captain in Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill's first-ever season as captain, and the race between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to get Sarfaraz Khan on board. We are still a month away but the excitement in the air is palpable. The IPL 2024 is likely to commence from March 22, but an official stamp will be only be given in the evening.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here are all the live streaming details about the IPL 2024 schedule announcement:

When will the IPL 2024 schedule be announced?

The schedule for the IPL 2024 will be announced on February 22, 2024

What time will the IPL 2024 schedule be announced?

The IPL 2024 schedule will be announced at 5:00 PM IST. The pre-show is expected to begin between 4:00 and 4:30 PM

Where will the IPL 2024 schedule announcement take place?

The schedule for IPL 2024 will be announced virtually

Where can we watch the live telecast of IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement will be telecasted on the Star Sports network

Where can we live stream the IPL 2024 schedule announcement for free?

The live streaming of IPL 2024 schedule announcement can be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

What to expect

It is also believed that the announcement will be made only for the first 15 or 20 matches and the remaining schedule will be unveiled later. The opening fixure is rumoured to feature defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore but then again, it can only be confirmed once the schedule is made official.