 IPL 2024 Schedule Live Streaming: When and where to watch the big announcement | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Schedule Live Streaming: When and where to watch the big announcement of Indian Premier League 2024 fixtures

IPL 2024 Schedule Live Streaming: When and where to watch the big announcement of Indian Premier League 2024 fixtures

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

IPL 2024 schedule announcement live streaming: All you need to know about the mega announcement of the Indian Premier League 2024 dates, venues and fixtures.

A day before the start of the second season of the Women’s Premier League, one step closer to the IPL 2024 we come as the BCCI will announcement the much-awaited schedule of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. After weeks of doubts and uncertainty over dates and venues due to the general elections in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finally seems to have found a fix.

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming (Twitter)
IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming (Twitter)

The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world and as the world gears up for another unprecedented season, there is so much to look forward to. MS Dhoni's swansong, Mumbai Indians playing under a new captain in Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill's first-ever season as captain, and the race between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to get Sarfaraz Khan on board. We are still a month away but the excitement in the air is palpable. The IPL 2024 is likely to commence from March 22, but an official stamp will be only be given in the evening.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here are all the live streaming details about the IPL 2024 schedule announcement:

When will the IPL 2024 schedule be announced?

The schedule for the IPL 2024 will be announced on February 22, 2024

What time will the IPL 2024 schedule be announced?

The IPL 2024 schedule will be announced at 5:00 PM IST. The pre-show is expected to begin between 4:00 and 4:30 PM

Where will the IPL 2024 schedule announcement take place?

The schedule for IPL 2024 will be announced virtually

Where can we watch the live telecast of IPL 2024 schedule announcement?

The IPL 2024 schedule announcement will be telecasted on the Star Sports network

Where can we live stream the IPL 2024 schedule announcement for free?

The live streaming of IPL 2024 schedule announcement can be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

What to expect

It is also believed that the announcement will be made only for the first 15 or 20 matches and the remaining schedule will be unveiled later. The opening fixure is rumoured to feature defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore but then again, it can only be confirmed once the schedule is made official.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live ScoreLive Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On