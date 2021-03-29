Fans gear up for IPL 2021, reveal their team mantras ahead of season 14

Team India led by Virat Kohli assumed their dominance in world cricket with an exceptional season that culminated with an emphatic and crushing 2-1 ODI series win against England. With the ODI series in the bag, the hosts ensured their dominance over one of the toughest opposition in all three formats at home. With their international duties for the season complete, all eyes now be on Season 14 of the Indian Premier League.

After almost a year, India’s biggest festival returns home, albeit in unusual circumstances. A bio-secure bubble, strict protocols and multiple Covid-19 tests before, during and after the tournament are some of the ways this IPL will be more different than the other previous editions. However, that has not deterred the excitement from the fans, who are eagerly awaiting to see their favourite heroes and teams back in action at home.

Nitin Sachinist, a superfan of Mumbai Indians, says: “I am extremely happy that the IPL is returning to India and can’t wait to see all my favourite Mumbai Indians heroes in action. I was hoping to watch the matches from the stadium, but I don’t think that’s going to be possible. The IPL at home this season will benefit the Indian players a lot since it can give them a lot of exposure as the ICC T20 World Cup is also in India this year.

“There’s no doubt that Mumbai Indians will make it a hat-trick of titles and I’m confident that we can grab our sixth IPL trophy. My IPL 2021 Mantra is that I will back all the players till the end of the tournament. I won’t be overconfident about our team but have complete faith and trust in each of them.”

Rakshith Dharma, Founder of Orange Army, Official Fan club of Sunrisers Hyderabad, says: “The return of the IPL to India is a really good boost to all of us. We are extremely happy and hope that fans are permitted to watch the matches from the stadiums later in the tournament depending on the situation. The Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a problem with their middle order, but with the addition of Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad, the team now looks balanced.

“Having T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played in the England series, is a big boost to have in our team. SRH are now a tough side and can give any teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings a good fight. Our IPL Mantra for Sunrisers Hyderabad is that we need to post huge scores on the board. When we win the toss, we need to bat since we are very good at defending totals.”

Prathamesh Avachare, co-founder of Virat Gang and RCB Bold Brigade, says: “The return of the IPL to India has brought immense joy to all of us. Whenever the IPL is on, we are able to feel that great sense of joy, which is important to all of us, especially during these times.

“RCB looks a formidable side this season and with Virat Kohli batting as an opener, I am confident that it will provide a good start for the team. We also have a good bowling unit, so fingers crossed to have a brilliant season. My IPL Mantra for RCB this season to give it our best on the field and play with a lot of passion and aggression, just like our captain!”

Prabhu Damodharan, Co-founder, Whistle Podu Army, Official fan club of Chennai Super Kings: “Nothing can match the excitement when IPL is near. We would have been happier if fans were allowed to watch the matches from the stadium, as we would have painted every venue with Yellove, but the current health situation does not permit. This time, Chennai Super Kings will take to the field with a well-balanced team and completely different mindset.

“We have complete faith in ‘Thala’ Dhoni and are confident that this IPL CSK will be at their best and make to the finals, and we would be allowed to watch the playoffs. My IPL 2021 Mantra for CSK is to start afresh, take one game at a time, make it to the Playoffs and reserve the Best for the Finish. We are a Super family and we will continue to support the Super kings all the way, WhistlePodu."