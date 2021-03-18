'He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket': Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Mumbai Indians were not the most active team during the 2021 Indian Premier League auctions. The defending champions had specific targets in mind and they went after only those players. MI bought a total of seven players during the auctions which included Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen. It seems as if MI have covered all their bases for the title defence.
It was a surprise that MI went after veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawal during the IPL auctions. MI bought former Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders’ player Chawla for ₹2.4 crore.
READ | 'More than half of our team had failed': Sehwag reveals what could have led to Kohli's obsession with fitness
Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Parthiv Patel explained the thinking behind Chawla’s purchase. Patel reasoned that MI needed an experienced spinner in the line-up and hence went after the 32-year-old leggie.
“He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all their bases. It depends on where they are playing, so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots, and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done,” Parthiv said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
“I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice; they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction. They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL,” said Patel.
Chawla has taken 156 wickets in 164 IPL matches. He is third on the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not many 40-yr-olds assess the ball that clearly’: CSK on Dhoni's fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sixes galore as MS Dhoni hits the nets for CSK ahead of IPL 2021- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: CSK matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox