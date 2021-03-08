‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting excited to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021
After having a memorable Test series against England at home, off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will team up for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament begins on April 9 in Chennai while the Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, DC coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and expressed his excitement ahead of a fresh IPL season. He also hoped that Axar and Ashwin ‘have some wickets left’ and Rishabh Pant has ‘more runs to make’ after shining against England in the recently-concluded 4-match Test series which India won 3-1.
ALSO READ | 'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam Ul Haq says he hasn't come across a player like Rishabh Pant
“Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make!”: tweeted Ponting.
Both Axar and Rishabh responded to Ponting’s tweet. “See you soon, coach,” tweeted the off-spinner while the Pant wrote, “Hahhahaha waiting for you Rick.”
Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel left no stone unturned in tearing England’s batting line-up apart in the recently concluded 4-match Test series. They picked up a 5-wicket haul apiece in the second innings of the final Test to help India defeat Joe Root & Co by an innings and 25 in Ahmedabad and clinch the series 3-1.
They ended the series sharing 59 wickets among each other. While Ashwin scalped 32 in four games, Axar bagged 27 after missing out on the series opener in Chennai.
ALSO READ | 'Matches made in heaven': Afridi confirms daughter's engagement with Pak pacer
Pant, on the other hand, was the third-highest leading run-scorer in the Test series. He amassed 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54, including a century and two fifty-plus scores. The youngster also impressed the fans and experts with his glovework on turning tracks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former IPL COO Sundar Raman named consultant for CSK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: From milk deliveries to IPL pacer, Vaibhav Arora's journey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021
- In order to give their middle-order a boost, the franchise bought Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, despite the horror Maxwell had in the UAE. But he was not the most expensive buy for the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Take a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings of IPL 2021
- IPL 2021: They entered the auction to fill 9 slots with a purse amount of ₹53.20 crore. They made some noise by snapping up three Australian cricketers at heft prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2021
- Last month, they made a massive decision of naming Sanju Samson as their captain and parted ways with Steve Smith. And then, on Thursday, they added a new chapter in Indian Premier League history by snapping up South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crores.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shakib Al Hasan, back from ban, returns to his IPL "home" team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox