IPL 2021 - 'Hopefully we can continue from where we left in Dubai': MI captain

Ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League opening clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), defending champions Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said the feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat and players are raring to go in pursuit of their sixth title.

"The feeling in the camp is absolutely electric and upbeat. It is the start of the new season, we all know that. The guys are very excited to get going. We've got some new faces in the squad as well which is exciting. IPL is always an exciting time and coming off from playing a lot of cricket as well. So, looking forward to get going. I think it is going to be a good one this year as well. Hopefully, we can do the right things. We can continue from where we left in Dubai," Rohit said in a video posted by the MI on their official Twitter handle.

Talking about New Zealand trio of Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Jimmy Neesham, who recently got out of the quarantine after arriving in India last week, the skipper said they are a great addition to the side and he is expecting the same things from Boult this season.

"I'm pretty sure they all are excited to just get out on the park. They have been in quarantine for seven days and I know how it feels when you come out the first day. It is nice just to get to breathe fresh air and get to be on the park and do what you love. So. I'm sure those three guys are feeling the same. It is good to have Jimmy Neesham for the first time in the MI squad and Adam Milne, who's been part of the MI before. Good to have him back as well. Of course, Trent who played a big part last season for us, we expect nothing less from him this year as well," Rohit said.

The 33-year-old opening batsman further added that Piyush Chawla gives the side variety in their squad which they were looking for.

"He is quite experienced in terms of playing IPL games. He has been around for a number of years now and knows exactly what this team expects him to do. I'm pretty sure that he is going to able to live by that because of his experience and the number of wickets he has taken in the IPL. He brings the variety in our squad which were looking for. I've played with him since my U-19 days so I know him pretty well, he knows me well. It is going to be good camaraderie between both of us on the field," he concluded. (ANI)