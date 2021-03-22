IPL 2021: 'I would draft him first in my T20 team,' James Neesham's massive praise for Mumbai Indians all-rounder
- IPL 2021: James Neesham will pick Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder as his first pick in his T20 XI.
Jimmy Neesham is headed to Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2021 after the five-time champions picked up the New Zealand all-rounder for his base price or ₹50 lakh. Neesham, who has earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2014 and Punjab Kings more recently last year, has heard talks of him being the 'back-up' all-rounder option in the presence of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and more importantly Kieron Pollard of West Indies as both are overseas players.
In a candid chat, Neesham says he doesn't mind that tag, praising Pollard for what he's achieved in the world of T20 cricket. Pollard has been a staple for Mumbai Indians since 2010, having scored over 3000 runs for the franchise with 15 half-centuries. Recently, he became just the third cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket, achieving the feat in a T20 against Sri Lanka. Neesham says Pollard would, in fact, be the first name in his list of T20 XI.
"There’s no shame in being a back up to Kieron Pollard. I think in the world of T20 cricket, I would draft him first if I have to make my own team. He’s an unbelievable hitter. I think we’ve seen that. He’s played some 500 T20s, a record that’s unbelievable," Neesham said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.
Last season, Neesham played just five matches for Punjab Kings, scoring 19 runs and taking three wickets. This year too, Neesham understands that the opportunities might be limited, but is gearing to give his best shot in whatever chances he gets.
"I’m not grumpy as being described a back-up but I think it’s important in the IPL that you contribute any way you can even if you’re not on the playing field. I wouldn’t say that’s why I was picked up though. It doesn’t matter if you play one game, two games or 12, at the end of the day it’s about helping the team win," the New Zealand all-rounder added.
'I would draft him 1st in my T20 team': Neesham's huge praise for MI all-rounder
- IPL 2021: James Neesham will pick Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder as his first pick in his T20 XI.
IPL 2021: KKR players begin quarantine ahead of training camp
Jofra Archer to miss start of IPL 2021: ECB
Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021: Players from Ind-Eng series can enter bubbles without quarantining
IPL 2021: Charter flights to be booked for teams and match officials
Delhi Capitals launch new jersey for IPL 2021
- Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience.
Parthiv Patel's big prediction about Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021
- One of IPL’s most successful batsmen, Raina will make comeback in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.