File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

  • IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders had an up and down season in 2020, which saw them change captaincy in the middle of the season and eventually miss out on a play-off spot on net run-rate. But despite that the management hasn't gone in for wholesale changes, keeping most of the core squad intact.

Head Coach Brendon McCullum believes his team was meant for Indian conditions and he would let the same set of players perform in India this season. But there are specific players and positions that KKR need to fill.

IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18

Let's take a look at the available purse and team strength of Kolkata Knight Riders

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Total money spent: Rs. 74.25 cr

Salary cap available: Rs. 10.75 cr

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Based on this we think KKR might fancy going for these three players for sure

1) Dawid Malan

KKR need an opener who could compliment the young Shubman Gill and the Englishman could just be the perfect fit for the role. Malan has been in great form in T20 cricket and is currently the top ranked batsmen in the format in the ICC rankings. The fact that he is a left-hander will also be key for KKR, who would fancy a left-right combo. Gill needs time to settle in while Malan go for leather from the word go. This looks like a perfect match.

2) Chris Morris

KKR desperately need a quality substitute ready in case the injury prone Andre Russell is unable to last the entire season. The South African Morris did well for RCB but was released despite his performances. At a base price of 75 lakh, Morris could be a good buy for KKR if there isn't a big fight for him with the other franchises.

3) Avi Barot

Dinesh Karthik struggled with the bat last season but KKR doesn't have too many options in the wicket-keeper batsman role. Avi Barot was outstanding with his power-hitting in Syed Mishtaq Ali Trophy and KKR have a penchant for developing home grown talent. Barot could just be their man.

Topics
IPL Auction 2021 ipl 2021 auction ipl 2021 kkr dawid malan
