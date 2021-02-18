IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan Singh goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla
Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday did not find any takers and he went unsold in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini players auction.
Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹2.4 crore. England's Adil Rashid who had his base price as ₹1.5 crore did not find any takers and he went unsold. Afghanistan's Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Indian spinner Rahul Sharma also went unsold.
Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Chris Morris (16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction.
Maxwell was picked up by RCB, while Morris and Richardson went to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively.
The IPL "mini-auction" this year is witnessing 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. All these cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.
₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.
However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo.
Twelve players are on the auction list with a base price of ₹1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of ₹1 crore.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
IPL Auction 2021: List of all teams with available slots and purse left

- IPL Auction list: There are some big international and Indian names in the list and it will be interesting to see how the teams react when some of the big names, released by the franchisees, are called out.
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
