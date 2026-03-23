KKR rope in Saurabh Dubey as Akash Deep's replacement as franchise moves to replenish injury hit pace department: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep ahead of IPL 2026, moving quickly to address a growing seam-bowling shortage before the start of their campaign. (As reported by Cricbuzz) Akash Deep claimed a 10-wicket haul against England at Edgbaston. (AP)

The development is significant not merely because Akash Deep has been ruled out, but because it comes at a time when KKR’s Indian pace resources have already been stretched. With Harshit Rana also unavailable for the season and uncertainty around the availability of overseas fast bowlers, the franchise has been forced to look deeper into the domestic pool. In that context, Dubey’s arrival is less a routine squad adjustment and more a practical attempt to restore balance to the bowling attack before the tournament gathers pace.

Dubey, a 28-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler from Vidarbha, is yet to make his IPL debut. He had earlier been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up but did not break through at the top level. This time, however, he joins KKR with a clearer opening, especially given the team’s need for an Indian quick who offers variation in angle and style.

Why KKR have turned to Saurabh Dubey What makes the move interesting is that KKR have not merely added cover; they have brought in a bowler who has long drawn attention within domestic circles. Subroto Banerjee, who has closely followed Dubey both as a national selector and in Nagpur, strongly backed the decision.

“He is a very talented left-arm fast bowler. I remember him touring Bangladesh under Rahul Dravid as part of the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad. He gets extra bounce off the wicket and can swing the ball both ways. It's a good call by the Knight Riders management,” Banerjee said.

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That assessment gives the signing added weight. Left-arm seamers remain a valuable asset in T20 cricket because they change angles, create different match-up possibilities and can disrupt batting rhythms in a way right-arm-heavy attacks often cannot. Banerjee’s point about bounce and movement is especially relevant because those are qualities KKR would hope can make Dubey more than just a temporary injury replacement.

Dubey had gone unsold at the Abu Dhabi mini-auction last December, but remained available in the Registered Available Player Pool at a base price of INR 30 lakh, making him eligible to be drafted in as a replacement. He has already linked up with the KKR camp in Kolkata. He last played for Vidarbha in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after featuring in four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in 2020-21.

For KKR, the timing of the move matters as much as the name itself. The franchise opens its IPL 2026 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 29, and with injuries already forcing changes, Dubey now gets an unexpected chance to step into a squad that suddenly needs him.