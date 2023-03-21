‘My 6/14 record against CSK': Ex-Pakistan pacer recalls greatest IPL moment, calls it ‘a lifetime memory’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Yellow brigade have already lifted the title four times and will be hoping for a fifth championship under the captaincy of legendary captain MS Dhoni, which could possibly be his final year in the tournament as predicted by several ex-cricketers. Former Pakistan and Rajasthan Royals quick Sohail Tanvir(AFP/File Photo)

While Chennai have experienced some of the greatest joys, they have also hit a few lows since the inception of the tournament back in 2008. In a league encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) back in the inaugural edition, which was also won by Rajasthan, Chennai witnessed one of it's worst collapse, which was triggered by former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir.

Recalling the moment during an interview with Sports Yaari, Tanvir noted the spell as 'lifetime memory'.

“Obviously, my 6/14 record against Chennai, which remained a record for the next 11-12 seasons. It was a standout performance and even today when I meet Indian fans and when they talk about IPL, they remember the spell. That spell is a lifetime memory for me,” the former Pakistan quick said.

Spearheaded by former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, CSK were skittled for 109 in 19 overs, with the pacer registering figures reading 6/14 in 4 overs.

He kicked-off the proceedings packing Parthiv Patel and Stephen Fleming in the first over. He then removed Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan in his next over and got rid of Albie Morkel, Muthiah Muralidaran, and Makhaya Ntini in his returning spell.

In response, Rajasthan chased down the paltry 110-run target in 14.2 overs and won the contest by 8 wickets.

Tanvir was a vital cog in Rajasthan's success in the opening season. With an economy of 6.46 and 22 scalps under his name, Tanvir had then finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Tanvir's record remained intact for over a decade before West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph, then representing Mumbai Indians, broke it in 2019. The pacer set the record against Sunrisers Hyderabad and scalped 6/12 in 3.4 overs, which included a maiden.

His efforts stunned the fans as Mumbai were able to defend a paltry 137-run target. Joseph cleaned up David Warner, then removed Vijay Shankar. He then cleaned up Deepak Hooda, followed it with a caught and bowled to dismiss Rashid Khan.

Joseph's carnage didn't stop there as he then cleaned up Bhuvneshwar Kumar and completed another caught and bowled to dismiss Siddharth Kaul. Riding on his efforts and Mumbai folded Hyderabad for 96 in 17.4 overs.

