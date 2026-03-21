Pathan drops bold MI over CSK call in greatest franchise debate, cites massive India impact: 'How do you achieve that?'

The debate over the most successful franchise in IPL history has rarely settled, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings leading the conversation. Both sides have lifted the trophy five times, setting the benchmark for consistency and dominance in the league. Their rivalry has been one of the defining features of the IPL, often likened to football’s El Clasico for its intensity and high stakes. Irfan Pathan hails MI’s legacy, picks them over CSK as IPL’s greatest franchise (BCCI/IPL)

MI were the first to reach the five-title mark, establishing their dominance during a golden run. CSK, despite serving a two-year suspension, fought their way back and eventually equalled that record by clinching their fifth title in 2023, adding another chapter to this storied rivalry.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan further added to the debate, explaining how CSK and MI dominated in different phases, making it difficult to separate the two when it comes to picking the greatest side in IPL history.

“On picking a side between CSK and MI as the greatest team in the IPL, this will always be debatable,” Pathan said on a JioStar. “CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when Mumbai Indians started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020," he added.

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Pathan then shifted focus to MI, highlighting their strong contribution to Indian cricket and pointing out how, despite having a title-worthy squad last season, they fell short of converting it into a championship run.

“What I like about Mumbai is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, Mumbai Indians had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn’t for different reasons," he said.

"CSK don’t have four Indian captains, Mumbai Indians do" He went on to underline MI’s role in shaping Indian cricket, noting that several of their players have gone on to captain the national side. He added that the franchise has consistently backed and produced exciting young talent who later went on to play for India, something he feels hasn’t quite been matched by CSK.

"CSK don’t have four Indian captains, Mumbai Indians do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think Mumbai Indians are the greatest IPL team. I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt. There will always be a debate and it is a fair debate. But I think Mumbai Indians take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket,” Pathan concluded.