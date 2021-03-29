‘Rivals till yesterday, DC family from today’: Pant, Sam Billings, Tom Curran join Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2021

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant arrived in Mumbai on Monday to join the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on April 9.

Pant has been in tremendous form this year. Pant played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.

Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.

The franchise took to Twitter and shared a picture where Pant could be seen with Sam Billings and Tom Curran. All three of them gathered at the team hotel after the conclusion of India vs England ODI series.

"Rivals till yesterday, DC family from today," tweeted Delhi Capitals.

Besides Pant, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel as well as head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday assembled at their team hotel. The group also included West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer and bowling coach James Hopes.

The players will be in quarantine for one week. The franchise issued images of the players arriving at the team hotel.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10.

Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(With PTI Inputs)