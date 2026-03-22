Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'do-teen hazar run' claim on IPL 2026 target catches Ravindra Jadeja off guard

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise has already made him one of the most closely watched young names around IPL 2026. But at a recent Rajasthan Royals event, it was not just his promise with the bat that stood out. It was his ease under the spotlight. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the Rajasthan Royals. (X images)

Asked about his goals for the season, the teenager first disarmed the room with a joke, then revealed something more telling about where his head is ahead of the tournament. Beneath the laughter was a clear message: he is not chasing a personal milestone so much as trying to fit into a process and contribute to a bigger team objective.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s joke, then the message There is a reason Sooryavanshi continues to attract attention wherever he goes. He is young enough for every public appearance to become a talking point, yet polished enough to understand how quickly those moments can define perception. At the Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season interaction, he handled that balance neatly.

When a reporter asked him about his plans for IPL 2026, including how many runs he wanted to score, Sooryavanshi responded with a line that instantly lifted the mood.

“Aisa question bologe to main do-teen hazaar runs bol doonga,” he said, joking that a question framed like that could only invite an exaggerated answer of “two to three thousand runs”.

It was a light moment, and Ravindra Jadeja, who was also in the event, enjoyed the youngster's comments, but what followed mattered more. Once the laughter settled, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved away from the playful line and offered a far more grounded answer, one that reflected the kind of approach franchises like to hear from a young player entering a demanding season.