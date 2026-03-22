Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'do-teen hazar run' claim on IPL 2026 target catches Ravindra Jadeja off guard
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emphasised his focus on team goals over personal milestones as he prepares for IPL 2026 with the Rajasthan Royals.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise has already made him one of the most closely watched young names around IPL 2026. But at a recent Rajasthan Royals event, it was not just his promise with the bat that stood out. It was his ease under the spotlight.
Asked about his goals for the season, the teenager first disarmed the room with a joke, then revealed something more telling about where his head is ahead of the tournament. Beneath the laughter was a clear message: he is not chasing a personal milestone so much as trying to fit into a process and contribute to a bigger team objective.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s joke, then the message
There is a reason Sooryavanshi continues to attract attention wherever he goes. He is young enough for every public appearance to become a talking point, yet polished enough to understand how quickly those moments can define perception. At the Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season interaction, he handled that balance neatly.
When a reporter asked him about his plans for IPL 2026, including how many runs he wanted to score, Sooryavanshi responded with a line that instantly lifted the mood.
“Aisa question bologe to main do-teen hazaar runs bol doonga,” he said, joking that a question framed like that could only invite an exaggerated answer of “two to three thousand runs”.
It was a light moment, and Ravindra Jadeja, who was also in the event, enjoyed the youngster's comments, but what followed mattered more. Once the laughter settled, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved away from the playful line and offered a far more grounded answer, one that reflected the kind of approach franchises like to hear from a young player entering a demanding season.
“Aisa kuch plan nehi kar sakta na ki mujhe itne run banana hae. Jo process hae wo follow kar rahe hae aur team ke liye trophy jeetna hae,” he said. In essence, Sooryavanshi made it clear that he is not entering IPL 2026 with a fixed run target in mind. His focus, instead, is on trusting the process and helping Rajasthan Royals push towards the title.
Also Read: CSK’s ₹14.2 crore bet vindicated as MS Dhoni is blown away by Prashant Veer’s explosive net session
He reinforced that point in his next response as well. “Baaki personal goals pe aisa kuch focus nehi hae. Bas humlog apne process pe dhyan de rahe hain aur accha karke ko dekh rahe hae is season,” he said, underlining that personal milestones are not his priority and that the emphasis remains on preparation, execution and performing well across the season.
That is what made the exchange notable. The viral line was the easy takeaway, but the more significant part of the interaction was the mindset behind it. Sooryavanshi showed he can enjoy the moment without losing sight of the larger task.
For Rajasthan Royals, that may be the most encouraging sign of all. The talent has already drawn attention. Now the temperament is beginning to do the same.
Stay updated with the latest IPL Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.