Irfan Pathan laughs at Rayudu's 'Dinesh Karthik can end career with World Cup' suggestion: 'Samson, Pant ahead of him'

India captain Rohit Sharma recently teased Dinesh Karthik of wanting to play in the T20 World Cup, during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru where the wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 53. Karthik seems to have taken it seriously amid the conversation for the keeping spot pertaining to Rishabh Pant versus Sanju Samson in the World Cup squad. On Monday, during the run fest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Karthik bludgeoned 83 runs in just 35 balls, lacing seven sixes and five boundaries to single-handedly threaten to chase the might 289. Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu discuss Dinesh Karthik's chances for T20 World Cup

Although Karthik's effort went in vain with RCB losing by 25 runs to incur their sixth loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, but the knock definitely sparked thoughts about whether the veteran batter has thrown his name in the race for the World Cup spot.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Joining the fans on social media, who called for BCCI to consider Karthik for the role, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu backed the RCB star for a place in the 15-member squad for the World Cup, saying that he could end his career at the tournament.

“I have seen him from a young age. He is very talented. He has always remained under the shadows of MS Dhoni and hence did not get consistent opportunities. Probably, one last time, he could become a match-winner for India, and he would have that golden opportunity to end his career with the World Cup and help India win that trophy. I feel India should take him to the World Cup,” he said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was part of the panel, laughed off the idea. While he admitted that Karthik has been looking in top-notch form, the pressure of playing at the World Cup is different because there is no cushion of an 12th player in the line-up in the form of an Impact Player.

“See, I must praise Dinesh Karthik. He is looking in top form. But Indian cricket is on a different level. The World Cup is a different level. There you don't get uncapped players bowling to you. There are no impact-player rule in the World Cup. There are only 11 players. So playing there is a different pressure altogether,” he said.

Rayudu then quickly interrupted saying, “This is the ball. This is the white kookaburra ball. Karthik is a seasoned player.”

Pathan smiled and responded: “There is facing Jasprit Bumrah and then there...,” but was cut off with Rayudu reminding him that Karthik “just hit Pat Cummins for a six.”

Pathan went back to Rayudu's remark on Dhoni arguing whether it would be right to having Rishabh Pant playing under the shadows of Karthik. He explained that had Pant not been in form in the ongoing IPL 2024, he would have backed Karthik for a spot in the World Cup squad, but given the scenario, he would rather pick the Delhi Capitals captain and Sanju Samson ahead of the RCB batter.

“There is a lot of difference between facing an uncapped player and a seasoned bowler. You just said he played under the shadows of Dhoni. So now that Dhoni is not there, you want him to play and put Pant in his shadows. Is that right? Had Pant not been in form, I would have agreed. But I feel I would have Samson ahead of Karthik now. We must put aside the current players, who are in the scheme of things, because another player is in form now,” he said.

The 39-year-old then took a cheeky dig at Rayudu saying: “This person is a CSK player. CSK players always want senior cricketers to be part of the team, and make it a Dad's army. But this is Indian cricket.”

Rayudu concluded the debate saying: “Imagine India need 12 runs to win, and Karthik scores both those sixes and the team wins,” as Pathan added: “There is nothing better than India winning.”