'Is nation first or Babar Azam?': Pakistan star bashed as ex-PAK player reveals being labelled 'traitor' for criticism

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign got off to a nightmare start, and Babar Azam has found himself at the center of criticism following their crushing 60-run defeat to New Zealand. Former cricketer Basit Ali did not hold back, slamming Babar for his lack of intent, accusing him of playing for himself rather than the team. Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand(AFP)

Opening the batting alongside Saud Shakeel, Babar crawled to 64 off 90 balls in Pakistan’s chase of 321, leaving the team in a dire position. His conservative approach, coupled with failures from Mohammad Rizwan (3 off 14) and Saud Shakeel (6 off 19), meant Pakistan’s innings never gained momentum.

While lower-order batters Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) and Salman Agha (42 off 28) injected some late urgency, the damage was already done as Pakistan folded for 260.

“Was he playing for himself? He took 81 balls for his fifty. Was he playing for himself, not for the nation? Is nation first or Babar? Is the nation below him? He scored five fours, Salman Ali Agha hit more fours than him,” Basit told ARY News.

Basit also condemned the trend of fans labeling anyone who criticizes Babar as a ‘traitor.’

“People call you traitor if you criticise Babar Azam. When we talk nicely about him, does he listen? No,” said the former cricketer.

The bowling unit, too, had no answers. New Zealand dominated from the outset, with Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118*) dismantling Pakistan’s attack. Haris Rauf endured a forgettable outing, leaking 83 runs – albeit with two wickets – while Shaheen Afridi remained wicketless.

Naseem Shah made an impressive start but failed to capitalise on the momentum, leaking runs in the death overs. The defeat marked Pakistan’s fourth loss to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, with the Kiwis maintaining an unbeaten record against them in the tournament.

Pakistan's campaign at CT 2025

The loss has severely dented Pakistan’s semifinal hopes, making their next two matches must-win encounters. Their fate now hinges on the high-pressure clash against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

With New Zealand already securing an upper hand in the group, Pakistan cannot afford another slip-up. Following their match against India, the side will play against Bangladesh in a bid to avoid another early exit in an ICC tournament.