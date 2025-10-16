Ishan Kishan’s Ranji rampage stops short of double century, but turns heat on Ajit Agarkar before South Africa Tests

Discarded India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan kicked off his Ranji Trophy campaign on a sensational note, as he carved out a knock of 173 runs against Tamil Nadu at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore in Jharkhand's opening game in the 2025/26 season. And despite the star batter falling agonisingly short of a well-deserved double century, the knock was enough to send a reminder to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee that Ishan was back in the fray for a return to Test cricket, possibly in the upcoming home series against South Africa. Ishan Kishan scored 173 in Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy opener vs Tamil Nadu(PTI)

Leading Jharkhand in the season opener, Ishan walked out at 79 for three and then witnessed his side collapse to 157 for six. But Ishan anchored on to one end of the crease, and patiently welded an unbeaten century, his ninth in First-Class cricket, to take the visitors to 307 for 6 at stumps.

The valiant 314-run stand for the seventh-wicket, alongside Sahil Raj, who had reached his half-century on Day 1 of the match, ended on the following morning, when RS Ambrish stopped Ishan in his effort to reach the double-hundred milestone.

Will Ishan Kishan be considered for the South Africa Tests?

After impressing in limited-overs internationals, Ishan had earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad in 2023, for the tour of the West Indies. He replaced KS Bharat in the playing XI for the series opener, where he scored 78 runs. While Rishabh Pant's lengthy rehabilitation from a car accident in December 2023 elevated Ishan to the primary wicketkeeper's role for the tour of South Africa in January 2024, the left-hander sought a mental health break, and he was never recalled for Test cricket again amid subsequent BCCI contract drama and struggles with fitness.

More recently, he was in the fray for a spot in the Test squad for the England tour, when Pant had injured his foot during the fourth Test. However, he reportedly opted out due to an injury he sustained during the India A series against the England Lions. N Jagadeeshan was picked in his stead, following his superb show in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, and the selectors persisted with the call for the recent home series against West Indies as well.

"And Ishan - when we picked him for India [as Pant's replacement in England], he was not yet fit anyway. [N] Jagadeesan was part of the last Test match that we picked when Ishan was injured. He [Ishan] is a very good player as we know. But we'd like him to play a bit more cricket and show some performances," Agarkar had explained earlier this month.

The Test series against South Africa is scheduled to begin on November 14, implying that the squad will likely be announced at the start of next month. If Ishan can put on a consistent show, he could compel the selectors to reconsider him for the home series. However, he will still fall behind in the pecking order with Pant slated to make a return, while Dhruv Jurel, who scored a century in the first Test against West Indies, will deservingly take the back-up spot.