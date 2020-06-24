Ishant Sharma resumes outdoor training after three months

cricket

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:47 IST

There may be no certainty about India’s next fixture yet but India’s top cricketers are slowly but steadily getting back to training. After Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara, fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Tuesday started outdoor training with light physical exercise after a three-month gap due to coronavirus pandemic. Ishant took to Instagram to share photos and videos of his training session.

He was seen practising warm-up drills and some basic training. He captioned the post, “Engaging myself with positivity and practicing while maintaining social distancing.”

Ishant who has played 97 Tests for India picking up 297 wickets including 11 five-wicket hauls, was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna award by BCCI last month.

Also Read | Make it or break it: SRK to Gambhir after replacing Ganguly as KKR captain

The 31-year-old has been one of India’s main fast bowlers along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the longest format of the game. The veteran seamer is one of the reasons why India’s pace unit is currently referred as one of the best in the world.

Ishant, who doesn’t play ODIs and T20Is for India, will now be seen in action against Australia later this year. India are slated to tour Australia to play four-match Test series.

The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will take place in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test which will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11.

The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively.

(With agency inputs)