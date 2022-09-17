Home / Cricket / 'It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern': Jayawardene points out India's 'challenge' ahead of T20 World Cup

'It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern': Jayawardene points out India's 'challenge' ahead of T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 03:14 PM IST

If former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is to be believed, India have a couple of problems they need to resolve before the T20 World Cup.

As per Mahela Jayawardene, India's problems have not ended(Getty Images)
As per Mahela Jayawardene, India's problems have not ended(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India are one of the best T20I playing cricket nations in the world. However, currently ranked No.1, Team India's Asia Cup 2022 did not live up to expectations as the Rohit Sharma-led unit got knocked out in the Super 4 and failed to qualify for the final. One can argue that the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel could have been a factor behind India's disappointing campaign but for a team that brags about playing at least two top teams ready, not going the distance ended up being a dampener for the seven-time Asia Cup champions.

And if former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is to be believed, their problems haven't ended yet. With star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out injured, Jayawardene reckons India will have a tough time balancing out their Playing XI, especially given the fact that barring Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, there are no left-handed batters in the squad.

Also Read - 'He never looks out of form, irrespective of whether he's scoring runs or not': Sunil Narine on star India batter

"It is a challenge. They had fitted him nicely in that No.5 role. He has been batting really well and him and Hardik (Pandya) being in that top six – two guys who can give that all-round options – gave India much more flexibility in that batting order," Jayawardena told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

The toss-up between Pant and Dinesh Karthik promises to make for a very interesting viewing. While both have been named in India's 15-member squad, the management are in a bit of a fix picking between the two. In the first Asia Cup tie against Pakistan, Karthik played ahead of Pant, but the young wicketkeeper returned for the game against Hong Kong, where both wicketkeepers played.

Karthik would sit out against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, two matches where Pant flopped and India struggled to accelerate in the death overs. Karthik returned to the XI against Afghanistan but by then, India had already been eliminated. Jayawardene weighed in on the same, saying that the battle for the wicketkeeper slot could be tricky given Jadeja's deal-breaker of an absence.

"It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern not having that left-hander. They’ve switched to leaving out DK (Dinesh Karthik) and bringing in Rishabh (Pant) in that role, batting at 5 or 4. Those are things they have to settle going into the World Cup. But not having Jadeja, the form that he was in... it will be a massive loss for them," the Sri Lanka legend added.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mahela jayawardene rohit sharma indian cricket team ravindra jadeja t20 world cup + 3 more
mahela jayawardene rohit sharma indian cricket team ravindra jadeja t20 world cup + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out