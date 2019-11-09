‘It will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward’: Young batsman shares video - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:02 IST

Young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw is gearing up for a comeback and is expected to turn out for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the domestic T20 tournament. On July 30, this year Shaw had been handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for “inadvertently” consuming a cough syrup that contained the prohibited substance terbutaline.

The young man had a superb start to his Test career, but he has not been able to take it forward as his tour to Australia was cut short owing to an injury. Ahead of his comeback, he shared a video of himself taking to the nets and gearing up to hit the ground running.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw likely to return in Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, after serving suspension

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” Prithvi posted a video with the aforementioned caption.

I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe pic.twitter.com/SIwIGxTZaJ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 9, 2019

“He will be free to play from [November] 16, so of course he will be considered for selection,” Rege told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday. “I can’t make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection.”

“Shaw’s class is there, you see,” Rege said. “He is a dynamic young batsman. So that will weigh heavily in his favour because he has scored runs for Mumbai in the last one-and-a-half years and he also did well in Test cricket till he went to Australia. There has been a gap. So he will again have to start once again.”

“He will have to be fit again, There is nobody who can take his place for granted because there are others also,” the selector further added and cited the example of 17-year old Yashasvi Jaiswal who has been superb for Mumbai this season.