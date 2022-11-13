'It’s a shame that Indian guys...': England star counters Rahul Dravid's 'overseas leagues' stance with massive remark

One of the many reasons behind India's crushing defeat to England in Adelaide on Thursday in the T20 World Cup semi-final was pinned on the no Big Bash League experience of the India players, compared to most players from the the Jos Buttler-led side. India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the very same moments after India's 10-wicket loss and he replied saying that the players can be sent for overseas leagues as it would dampen the domestic season which happen around the same time. On Saturday, three nights after his heroics against India with an unbeaten 86, England Alex Hales countered Dravid's statement with a huge remark.

Hales has been part of the BBL over over a decade now, having made his debut in the 2012/13 season for Melbourne Renegades. On Thursday, in probably the biggest match of his career, Hales used his BBL experience to the fullest to decimate Indian attack and lead England to a 10-wicket win the semi-final tie.

"I mean, sure, there's no doubt about it, the fact that England… a lot of their players have come here and played in this tournament," Dravid said, "and it certainly showed. It's tough. I think it's very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right at the peak of our season.

ALSO READ: 'We knew that we are a better side than them': Shadab Khan recalls India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup thriller

"I think it's a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our boys maybe do miss out on the opportunities of playing in a lot of these leagues, but if you were to… it's really up to the BCCI to make that decision, but the thing is it's right in the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand there would be for Indian players, if you allowed all the Indian players to play in these leagues, we would not have a domestic cricket. Our domestic cricket, our Ranji Trophy, would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished."

Not just Hales, 10 of those 11 players in the England team in that semi-final tie has had at least one season of BBL experience. And ahead of England's final against Pakistan in Melbourne, Hales send out a message to the Indian team.

“It’s a shame that Indian guys don’t get a chance to play in different leagues,” he said. “It would be good for everyone, benefit them and benefit the leagues to have the best players in the world playing.

“[Adelaide] is a ground where I’ve played a lot of cricket in the past and enjoyed some success. To have that sort of mindset before you head out there on a big occasion probably settles the nerves a bit and gives you confidence that you can put on a performance like that.

“Anytime you get the chance to play in foreign conditions makes you a better cricketer and makes you understand those conditions. Hopefully going forward, they get a chance to play in different leagues. It’s definitely helped me, for sure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON